Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

Ashmita loses in semifinals of Thailand Masters

Talented Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha's impressive run came to an end, losing in straight games to local player Supanida Katethong in the women's singles semifinals at the Thailand Masters Super 300 tournament here on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
Ashmita Chaliha
Ashmita Chaliha | Image:BAI
The 24-year-old from Guwahati suffered a 13-21 12-21 loss to world no. 17 Supanida in a 35-minute clash.

The battle between the two left-handed shuttlers turned out to be a one-sided affair as Supanida moved to a comfortable 8-3 lead and kept charging ahead to take the opening game.

The second game was a similar story as Ashmita could manage 6-7 before falling apart as Supanida reeled off nine of the next 10 points to take the match beyond the Indian's reach. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

