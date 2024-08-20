Published 11:14 IST, August 20th 2024
Ashmita, Malvika out of Japan Open badminton
Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod bowed out with opening-round losses in the women's singles competition of the Japan Open here on Tuesday. While Ashmita lost 16-21 12-21 to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Malvika was shown the door by Ukraine Polina Buhrova 21-23 19-21.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ashmita Chaliha | Image: BAI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
11:14 IST, August 20th 2024