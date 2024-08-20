sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Lateral Entry Row | MUDA Scam | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 11:14 IST, August 20th 2024

Ashmita, Malvika out of Japan Open badminton

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod bowed out with opening-round losses in the women's singles competition of the Japan Open here on Tuesday. While Ashmita lost 16-21 12-21 to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, Malvika was shown the door by Ukraine Polina Buhrova 21-23 19-21.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ashmita Chaliha
Ashmita Chaliha | Image: BAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:14 IST, August 20th 2024