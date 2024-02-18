English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women led by PV Sindhu clinch historic gold

Anmol Kharb once again delivered when it mattered, winning the decisive fifth rubber to lead the Indian women to a historic Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Republic Sports Desk
BATC
BATC | Image:@Sportsbypahadi/x
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Anmol Kharb once again delivered when it mattered, winning the decisive fifth rubber to lead the Indian women to a historic Badminton Asia Team Championships triumph with a 3-2 victory over a depleted Thailand on Sunday. The young, swift Indian women's team, captained by the veteran, PV Sindhu, left no stone unturned to defeat Thailand in the final.

Anmol Kharb on securing the Gold for India

Following the win, a delighted Anmol expressed the joy of winning the Gold Medal.

"I'm very happy that we bagged the gold medal because this is the first time India are winning the gold at the Badminton Asia Team Championships," Anmol said after the match.

Advertisement

"It is a big thing because history has been scripted here. Yesterday (after the semifinal win) it went crazy in India because beating powerhouses like Japan and China was such a big thing. Today, it will be full-on celebration in India and in the team as well.

"I wanted to play my 100 per cent but there was no pressure on me at all. We were confident of winning the fifth match." It is the first-ever major title for Indian women in team championships and provides a big boost to the side ahead of the Uber Cup, which is set to be held in Chengdu, China from April 28 to May 5.

Advertisement

PV Sindhu leads India to another glory

India had won two medals in the past with the men's team claiming bronze medals in the 2016 and 2020 editions.

Advertisement

Though like most of the teams in the competition, Thailand were not at full strength, they still had higher-ranked players in their side.
Thailand were without their top two singles players -- world No. 13 Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong, who is ranked 16th in the world.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu provided India a confident start, riding on her power and placement to outclass world number 17 Supanida Katethong 21-12, 21-12 in the first singles and hand India a 1-0 lead.
World No. 23 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then dished out another gritty performance to shock the world number 10 pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Pra Jongjai 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 to put India in the driver's seat.

Advertisement

Playing the second singles against world ranked 18 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, expectations were high from Ashmita Chaliha after her stunning win against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara on Saturday.

The Indian, who had defeated Busanan during the Singapore Open in 2022, stayed in the match till 14-14 in the second game but a string of unforced errors thereafter cost Ashmita dearly as she went down 11-21, 14-21 against her experienced rival.

Advertisement

Young Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam, the senior national champions, then lost 11-21, 9-21 to the world number 13 combination of Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard to leave the tie evenly poised at 2-2.

Anmol then shouldered the responsibility of taking India through once again, producing a dominating 21-14, 21-9 victory over world number 45 Pornpicha Choeikeewong in the deciding third singles.
"It's a big achievement at 17 years old. Now I have to train harder to beat tougher opponents," she said.

Advertisement

Soon after the win, the entire squad got into a huddle to lift Anmol, celebrating the magnificent win at the Setia City Convention Centre.
"It is a great moment for Indian badminton. I give a lot of credit to these youngsters. They displayed great spirit, they were supporting each other and the atmosphere was just like it was when India won the Thomas Cup. So this is a special moment for India," former India coach Vimal Kumar told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

30 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

33 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

37 minutes ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

41 minutes ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

an hour ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

an hour ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

19 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

19 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

19 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MS Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  2. Mountain out of a Molehill: WB CM Accuses BJP of Escalating Sandeshkhali

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Jaafar Is A Spitting Image Of His Uncle MJ In BTS Pics From Biopic Shoot

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. THIS Actor Was Supposed To Play The Lead Role In Badhaai Ho

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. Best Of Zendaya's Dune 2 Press Tour

    Web Stories24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo