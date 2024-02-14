English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Badminton Asia Team Championships Results: Indian men beat Hong Kong to book quarterfinal berth

Badminton Asia Team Championships: Indian women upset mighty China, men beat Hong Kong to book quarterfinals berth

Republic Sports Desk
Indian men's badminton team
Indian men's badminton team | Image:BAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Indian women’s team upset the mighty Chinese while the men got the better of Hong Kong to march into the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Team Championships being played at Selangor, Malaysia, on Wednesday.

The women, led by two-time Olympic medallists PV Sindhu, defeated China for the first time in a team event with 17-year-old Anmol Kharab coming up with an inspired performance to ensure a 3-2 score line in the Indian’s favour in the Group W clash.

Advertisement

Later, the men defeated Hong Kong 4-1 to assure themselves of a top-two finish from Group A.

But the talking point of the day was definitely the women’s team upset of China. Sindhu, coming back from a long injury lay-off, showed that she was not just regaining her form but also her confidence as she won the opening game against Han Yue comfortably and then turned around a 10-13 deficit by winning 11 of the next 13 points to give India the lead.

Advertisement

Though the doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa and singles player Ashmita Chaliha put up a brave fight, they could not avoid India falling back 1-2 behind.

However, All England semi-finalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then fought back from a game down against world no. 22 combination Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min to win 10-21, 21-18, 21-17 in an hour and nine minutes to restore parity.

Advertisement

All eyes were then on national champion Anmol, who was playing in the competition for the first time. In a closely contested opening game, the 17-year-old kept her nerves under pressure from Wu Luo Yu to convert her second game point and draw first blood.

It looked like the pressure was getting to the teenager as she lost the second game and trailed 1-5 at the start of the third. However, she stuck to her game plan of keeping the shuttle in play and wrapped up the match the rubber with three straight points, 22-20, 14-21, 21-18.

Advertisement

With just two teams in Group W, India will qualify for the quarterfinals as the top team.

Reacting to the team’s victory, Badminton Association of India General Secretary Sanjay Mishra said, “It is a special feeling to see the team beating China. More importantly, we showed faith in the youngsters while selecting the team and I am happy they delivered the goods.”

Advertisement

In the men’s team event, the Indian team put behind the reversal of HS Prannoy’s loss in the opening men’s singles match to beat Hong Kong quite easily. They will face China to decide the group winners on Thursday.

Results:

Advertisement

Women: India bt China 3-2 (PV Sindhu bt Han Yue 21-17, 21-15; Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto lost to Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning 19-21, 16-21; Ashmita Chaliha lost to Wang Zhi Yi 13-21, 15-21; Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Li Yi Jing/Luo Xu Min 10-21, 21-18, 21-17; Anmol Kharab bt Wu Luo Yu 22-20, 14-21, 21-18)

Men: India bt Hong Kong 4-1 (HS Prannoy lost to NG Ka Long Angus 18-21, 14-21; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Lui Chun Wai/Yeung Shing Choi 21-16, 21-11; Lakshya Sen bt Chand Yik Chak 21-14, 21-9; MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila bt Chow Hin Long/Hung Kuei Chun 21-12, 21-7; Kidambi Srikanth bt Jason Gunawan 21-14, 21-18)
 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

16 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

17 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

    Tech 4 minutes ago

  2. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-84 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info6 minutes ago

  3. Metallic Mayhem, Mob Wife And Other Trends That Ruled The NYFW Runway

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  4. BPL live streaming: How to watch Bangladesh Premier League

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. Randeep Drops Romantic Photos With Wife Lin On 1st Valentine's Day

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement