Updated February 24th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

BAI to conduct first Coaches Development Program in March for grassroots coaches

The Badminton Association of India in association with REC Limited and Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct its first-ever Coaches Development Program.

Republic Sports Desk
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy | Image:PTI
As part of its endeavour to bring in uniformity in grassroots coaching and develop a strong assembly line of potential stars, the Badminton Association of India in association with REC Limited and Sports Authority of India (SAI) will conduct its first-ever Coaches Development Program (Grassroot Level) for over 100 aspiring coaches in March 2024 at four venues across the country.

The 11 days program will focus on skill and knowledge enhancement of the participants around essentials of grassroots badminton coaching. These programmes will be  held at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati, Raipur, Prakash Padukone Academy, Bengaluru and Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, Hyderabad from March 8-18, BAI announced in an official release.

“Indian badminton is on the rise and BAI has taken many steps to identify and nurture talent across the country. Grassroots level coaches play an important role in this process and the Coaches Development Program is aimed at empowering such beginner level former players and coaches who understand the game but do not have all the experience of being a professional coach,” BAI secretary Sanjay Mishra said while the announcement of this maiden initiative was undertaken.

BAI has also asked all the state units to recommend four names within the age limit of 25-45 years, who have represented the state at the national or zonal level and have interest in coaching to be eligible for the program.

Participants who will be clearing the assessment with 'A' grade at the end of 10 days will be eligible to appear for the BAI Level 1 certification exam for coaching on the final day of the program.

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

