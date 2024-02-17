English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

India's DREAM RUN: Indian women enter first-ever final at the Badminton Asia Team Championships

India edged out two-time former champions Japan 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships.

Republic Sports Desk
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian women shuttlers made history on Saturday as they reached their first-ever final at the Badminton Asia Team Championships. India edged out two-time former champions Japan 3-2 in a thrilling semifinal on Saturday. Indian women shuttlers' dream run in the ongoing BATC 2024 has enthralled the badminton world and all eyes are now on the final taking place in Malaysia.

World No. 23 pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, world No. 53 Ashmita Chaliha and the 17-year-old Anmol Kharb stunned their opponents as they registered stunning wins in the first doubles and second and deciding singles to take India through to the summit clash.

Advertisement

India will now face Thailand in the final on Sunday.

Though Japan were without their world No. 4 Akane Yamaguchi, world No. 7 pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota and world No. 8 combination of Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, they were still a formidable side, making it a tough battle for India.

Advertisement

Returning from a long injury layoff, Sindhu had enjoyed wins against China's Han Yue and Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy but she couldn't produce her best against the left-handed Aya Ohori, going down 13-21, 20-22 in the first singles to peg India back.

Treesa and Gayatri, playing the first doubles, dished out a superlative performance to outwit world No. 6 Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-17, 16-21, 22-20 in a 73-minute contest as India drew level at 1-1.

Advertisement

Up against former world champion Nozomi Okuhara, who is currently ranked world No. 20, the left-handed Ashmita produced an aggressive game, using her overhead cross drops and jump smashes to good use, to record a shocking 21-17, 21-14 win to hand India a 2-1 lead.

With Tanisha Crasto suffering a niggle, Sindhu then paired up with Ashwini Ponnappa but they couldn't get across the world No. 11 pair of Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto, losing 14-21, 11-21 in 43 minutes.

Advertisement

With the five-match rubber evenly poised at 2-2, Anmol was handed the responsibility of taming world No. 29 Natsuki Nidaira and the Indian once again lived up to the expectation, claiming a 21-14, 21-18 win in 52 minutes.

File image of Anmol Kharb. Image: BAI

The final appearance keeps India's hopes of winning a first-ever gold in the continental championship. India had won two bronze medals in men's team event in the 2016 and 2020 editions. 

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

14 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

14 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

14 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

20 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

20 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

20 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

20 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

20 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

20 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

21 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

21 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  2. Farmers' stir to cost north India Rs 500 crore worth loss daily

    Business News24 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad SATURDAY Result OUT - Check

    Info25 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health25 minutes ago

  5. Indian women enter first-ever final at Badminton Asia Team Championships

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo