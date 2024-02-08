English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

India's gold rush continues in Jakarta as Yogesh wins double, Lakshay bags bronze in Kuwait

Indian shooters' gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men's 25m centre fire pistol competition here on Monday.

Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing a point
Lakshya Sen | Image:BAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indian shooters' gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men's 25m centre fire pistol competition here on Monday.

Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia's Anang Yulianto (567).

Advertisement

The other two Indian participants in the event, Pankaj Yadav (567) and Akshay Jain (564), ended fourth and sixth respectively.

The Indian trio aggregated 1704 to bag the team gold ahead of shooters from Oman and Indonesia.

Advertisement

In the qualifiers for shotgun in Kuwait City, Lakshay settled for the bronze medal after shooting 33 in the six-man final. He was placed fourth in qualification with a score of 119.

Iran's Mohammad Beyranvand (40) claimed the gold medal after prevailing in shoot-off with China's Yuhao Guo.

Advertisement

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh had to be content with a fifth-place finish in the final of women's trap, having managed 19 points.

Shreyasi had qualified for the final in fourth position with a total of 115 across five rounds.

Advertisement

Taipei's Wan-Yu Liu (44) won the gold medal in women's trap and China's Xinqiu Zhang (39) settled for silver. Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko (30) ended with bronze.

The Indian trio of Shreyasi, Manisha Keer and Bhavya Tripathi, however, won the silver medal in the women's trap team event with a total of 328, finishing behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement