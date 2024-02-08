Advertisement

Indian shooters' gold rush continued in the Asia Olympic Qualifiers with Yogesh Singh winning the top prize in individual as well as team event of the men's 25m centre fire pistol competition here on Monday.

Yogesh claimed the individual gold medal after shooting 573, finishing ahead of silver winner Muad Al Balushi of Oman (570) and Indonesia's Anang Yulianto (567).

The other two Indian participants in the event, Pankaj Yadav (567) and Akshay Jain (564), ended fourth and sixth respectively.

The Indian trio aggregated 1704 to bag the team gold ahead of shooters from Oman and Indonesia.

In the qualifiers for shotgun in Kuwait City, Lakshay settled for the bronze medal after shooting 33 in the six-man final. He was placed fourth in qualification with a score of 119.

Iran's Mohammad Beyranvand (40) claimed the gold medal after prevailing in shoot-off with China's Yuhao Guo.

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Shreyasi Singh had to be content with a fifth-place finish in the final of women's trap, having managed 19 points.

Shreyasi had qualified for the final in fourth position with a total of 115 across five rounds.

Taipei's Wan-Yu Liu (44) won the gold medal in women's trap and China's Xinqiu Zhang (39) settled for silver. Kazakhstan's Mariya Dmitriyenko (30) ended with bronze.

The Indian trio of Shreyasi, Manisha Keer and Bhavya Tripathi, however, won the silver medal in the women's trap team event with a total of 328, finishing behind China and ahead of Kazakhstan.