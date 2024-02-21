Advertisement

On Sunday, India's women's team scripted history by clinching the Badminton Asia Team Championships title. The glory was attained under the leadership of PV Sindhu and the chief mentorship of legendary Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. Besides the eminent trophy, the tournament has introduced a fresh crop of talent, which could rule the sport in the time to come.

Among the spectacular prodigies, 17-year-old Anmol Kharb has garnered tremendous attention from the Indian sports community. In the tournament gone by, Anmol became the chief architect of India's win. She was the difference maker, not once or twice, but thrice during India's campaign. In the final of the BATC, a 472-ranked Kharb was up against World No.29 Natsuki Nidaira of Thailand. Notwithstanding the rankings, Kharb came up with the goods and showcased her mettle at clutch moments. Courtesy of her brilliant 21-14, 21-18 win, India have a Gold Medal to brandish.

Advertisement

Who is Anmol Kharb?

With her exceptional play, Anmol Kharb has quickly become a sensation, who in the approaching period could become India's biggest hope for an Olympic podium finish. Thus, with that realisation, it is of paramount importance to take a peek at this player's profile.

Advertisement

Born in Faridabad, on January 20, 2007, Anmol Kharb hails from the state of Haryana. The sport of Badminton aroused her at the age of 5, when she saw her elder brother Hardik play the sport. Her father Devender, an advocate by profession, and her mother Rajbala, saw the potential in their ward and pushed her into the sport. And thus followed the usual route. After playing at the school level, she shifted to Noida to give her career a professional path. Her mother also moved with her to support her career. In the process, she found a capable mentor in the form of Kusumm Singh, who is a former national-level peer of Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal and Ashwini Ponnappa.

Anmol Kharb's achievements

As she followed a hard-working routine and had an ideal support system, therefore, results ought to come. Anmol won her first national title, the U-17 All India Ranking, in Hyderabad in 2019, when she was 12 years old. She also reached the semi-finals of the Senior All India Ranking tournament in Visakhapatnam that year and was chosen for the government of India's Khelo India project, which assists aspiring athletes.

Anmol stepped up a notch in 2020, winning the under-17 national titles in both singles and doubles, teaming up with Vennala K.

Advertisement

The Indian badminton player has also performed well in international age-group tournaments, making the pre-quarterfinals of the Asian Junior Championships in 2022. Anmol quickly became India's number one in both the under-17 and 19 age groups.

Anmol Kharb first rose to prominence in 2023. At the senior nationals in Guwahati, the teenager defeated Tanvi Khanna to win her maiden senior national title at the age of sixteen.

Advertisement

In the semi-finals, the Saina Nehwal admirer defeated her senior compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, a regular on the BWF World Tour.