Updated February 14th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

India STUN top-seed China in Badminton Asia Team Championships, PV Sindhu makes winning return

BATC: Indian team made its mark in style with the shock win over the top-seeded Chinese team. Sindhu led the way as she beat higher-ranked Han Yue in 40 minutes

Republic Sports Desk
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024
PV Sindhu makes winning return in BATC 2024 | Image:PTI
India stunned formidable China 3-2 in the women's competition of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Wednesday as two-time Olympic-medallist P V Sindhu made a winning return from a lengthy injury lay-off.

India were assured of a knock-out round berth even before their opening match due to only two teams being in Group W. But the Indian team made its mark in style with the shock win over the top-seeded Chinese team. Sindhu led the way as she beat higher-ranked Han Yue 21-17 21-15 in 40 minutes to give India 1-0 lead in the tie. Sindhu hadn't played since October last year due to a knee injury at the French Open, 

The 28-year-old, who won a silver in the 2016 Olympics followed by a bronze in the Tokyo Games, is currently ranked 11th while Yue is world number eight.

The pair of Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponappa then lost to Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning 19-21 16-21, followed by Ashmita Chaliha's 13-21 15-21 loss to world number nine Wang Zhi Yi as India trailed 1-2 after three matches.

India were on level terms when Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat the Chinese duo of Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min 10-21 21-18 21-17 in one hour and nine minutes in the women's doubles.

In the deciding match, Anmol Kharb punched way above her weight as the 472nd-ranked Indian emerged 22-20 14-21 21-18 winner over world number 149 Wu Luo Yu in a gruelling one hour and 17 minute contest to give India a memorable win.

The Indian men's team, which lifted the Thomas Cup in 2022 and secured a first-ever silver medal at last year's Asian Games, will be up against Hong Kong in a Group A league match on Wednesday. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 13:23 IST

