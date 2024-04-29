Advertisement

India’s young shuttlers led by Ashmita Chaliha are all set to lock horns with China on April 30 in their final Group A encounter in the BWF Uber Cup. India’s young yet talented team for the Uber Cup also consists of 17-year old national champion Anmol Kharb and Ashmitha Chaliha.

India women’s team will be entering the Uber Cup tie against China after drubbing Singapore 4-1 in their previous group stage encounter. India have already sealed their spot in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup.

Where will India vs China Uber Cup match be played?

The Uber Cup match between India and China will be played at the Chengdu, China.

When will India vs China Uber Cup match be played?

The Uber Cup encounter between India and China will kick off at 7:00 AM IST on April 30th.

How to watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in India on the Jio Cinema app. Additionally fans can also watch India vs China Uber Cup live telecast in India on sports 18.

How to watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in USA?

While no broadcaster is announced, the India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in USA can be viewed on Olympic Channel via olympics.com and official olympics app.

How to watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in the UK?

Fans residing in the UK can watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming on the Discovery plus app. The live broadcast of Milan Derby in the UK will take place on TNT Sports.

How to watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in Australia?

While no broadcaster is announced, fans can watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in Australia on Olympic Channel via olympics.com and official olympics app.

How to watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming in China?

Fans residing in China can watch India vs China Uber Cup live streaming on Youku.

Schedule for India in Thomas & Uber Cup

Thomas Cup

April 27, Saturday: India vs Thailand - 3:30 PM

April 29, Monday: India vs England - 7:00 AM

May 1, Wednesday: India vs Indonesia - 5:00 PM

Uber Cup

April 27, Saturday: India vs Canada - 10:30 AM

April 28, Sunday: India vs Singapore - 6:00 AM

April 30, Tuesday: India vs China - 7:00 AM

Thomas and Uber Cup 2024 knockout schedule

Quarterfinals – May 2-3

Semifinals – May 4

Finals – May 5

