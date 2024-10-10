sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:47 IST, October 10th 2024

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bows out of Arctic Open Super 500 tournament

The 23-year-old toiled hard for one hour 10 minutes before going down 21-19 18-21 15-21 to his seventh seed opponent in the second round of the Super 500 tournament.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during their men's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
