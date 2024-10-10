Published 19:47 IST, October 10th 2024
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bows out of Arctic Open Super 500 tournament
The 23-year-old toiled hard for one hour 10 minutes before going down 21-19 18-21 15-21 to his seventh seed opponent in the second round of the Super 500 tournament.
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during their men's singles badminton semifinal match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. | Image: AP
