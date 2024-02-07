English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Indonesia Masters: Kiran George enters second round, Prannoy exits

Kiran George advanced to the second round but star shuttler HS Prannoy made an early exit after suffering a narrow loss to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore at Indonesia Masters Super 500.

Press Trust Of India
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kiran George advanced to the second round but star shuttler HS Prannoy made an early exit after suffering a narrow loss to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore at Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old George, who had won Super 100 titles at 2022 Odisha Open and 2023 Denmark Masters, bounced back from an opening game reversal to eke out a 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 win over France’s Toma Junior Popov in the opening round.

Advertisement

George, a product of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, had qualified for the main draw after registering twin wins on Tuesday.

However, world no. 8 Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals at India Open Super 750 earlier this month, lost to Loh 18-21, 21-19, 10-21 in his opening round.

Advertisement

George, a product of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, had qualified for the main draw after registering twin wins on Tuesday.

However, world no. 8 Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals at India Open Super 750 earlier this month, lost to Loh 18-21, 21-19, 10-21 in his opening round.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Viral Video Of Two Young Gymnasts Sends Positive Vibes On The Internet

    World6 minutes ago

  2. Zaheer gives quick retort to KP after he took pride in dismissing Dhoni

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Iron Man, Zodiac: Movies To Watch Starring Robert Downey Jr

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  4. India is poised to overtake China in oil demand by 2027: IEA

    Economy News8 minutes ago

  5. India News Live: Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court For Feb 17 Appearance

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement