Kiran George advanced to the second round but star shuttler HS Prannoy made an early exit after suffering a narrow loss to former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore at Indonesia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old George, who had won Super 100 titles at 2022 Odisha Open and 2023 Denmark Masters, bounced back from an opening game reversal to eke out a 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 win over France’s Toma Junior Popov in the opening round.

George, a product of Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, had qualified for the main draw after registering twin wins on Tuesday.

However, world no. 8 Prannoy, who had reached the semifinals at India Open Super 750 earlier this month, lost to Loh 18-21, 21-19, 10-21 in his opening round.

