Dead chuffed to have equalled Chinese badminton icon Lin Dan's record of five World Championships titles, Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat now wants to defend his Paralympic gold in Paris, and has also set himself a long-term target of staying fit till the 2036 Games.

The 35-year-old Bihar-born para shuttler on Sunday matched Lin Dan's record after outwitting nemesis England's Daniel Bethell 14-21 21-15 21-14 in SL3 (standing/lower limb impairment/severe) final.

"Since the Olympics, I lacked in my training and he also worked on his game and he always had an upper hand in the 7 to 8 times that we have played in the finals. So, it became a mental barrier for me. I had to break that barrier before the Paris Olympics," Bhagat, who was diagnosed with polio when he was five years old, told PTI.