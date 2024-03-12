Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:11 IST
Jamshedpur to host National Para Badminton Championship
Among the renowned names competing in the event are Tokyo Paralympics gold medallists Pramod Bhagat from Odisha and Krishna Nagar from Rajasthan.
Over 300 para athletes from across India will compete in the four-day National Para Badminton Championship, commencing here on March 19.
Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas L Yathiraj is also likely to take part in the competition.
The former District Magistrate of Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh had won the gold medal in the World Championship held in Thailand last year.
The event will feature competitions in men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles.
The event is being jointly organised by Badminton Association of India and Tata Steel.
Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:11 IST
