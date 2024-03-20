Advertisement

India's Lakshya Sen on Tuesday jumped five places to reach world number 13 in the latest BWF rankings, following his impressive run at the All England Championships.

The 22-year-old from Almora had reached the semifinals in Birmingham and his effort saw him improve to world number 12 from the 15th spot a week back in the Olympic Games Qualification.

The top-16 in the world by April-end will make the cut for the Olympics.