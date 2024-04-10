×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi, bows out in opening round of Badminton Asia Championships

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bowed in the opening round of men's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen crashes out
Lakshya Sen crashes out | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen bowed in the opening round of men's singles at the Badminton Asia Championships after suffering a straight-game loss to local favourite and top seed Shi Yu Qi here on Wednesday.

World Championships bronze medallist Sen gave a good account of himself and fought tooth and nail but the higher-ranked Chinese eventually proved to be too strong as the Indian lost 19-21 15-21 in the gruelling opener that lasted 53 minutes.

Advertisement

The Indians didn't have the desired start in the tournament as the talented Priyanshu Rajawat also crashed out in the men's singles opening round.

Rajawat was no match for eight-seeded Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, losing 9-21 13-21 in 39 minutes.

Advertisement

It was also curtains for the Panda sisters -- Rutuparna and Swetaparna -- in the opening round of women's doubles, losing 8-21 13-21 against seventh seeds Zhang Shu Xian and Zheng Yu W of China.

Contrary to the final result, Sen gave his Chinese opponent a run for his money in the first game and didn't allow him an aggressive start.

Advertisement

Sen showcased brilliant court coverage and indulged the Chinese in long rallies before picking up points with his smashes and inch-perfect drop shots to lead 11-7 at the change of ends.

Sen kept his nose ahead till 14 points even as Qi started to claw back into the contest, tiring out Sen with long rallies and then finishing the points with cross-court smashes.

Advertisement

The world No. 2 Qi eventually took the lead at 16-14 by securing five points in a row.

But Sen was in no mood to give up without a fight as he drew level at 19-19 before Qi pocketed the first game.

Advertisement

The script was similar in the second game, as both the shuttlers were going neck and neck till the halfway break.

Sen worked hard to keep the rallies alive and made some brilliant diving saves to not allow easy points to his opponent, and at one point led 9-8.

Advertisement

Sen didn't give up and dived deep to save a point and then brought the equation down to 11-12.

But then unforced errors started to creep into the Indian's game. He lost steam and conceded easy points as Qi regained control and ran away with the second game. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jonty Rhodes

Rhodes' PERFECT response

2 minutes ago
Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar

Anandi nab sailing bronze

4 minutes ago
Training your cat

How To Train A Cat?

5 minutes ago
Humanoid robot startup Figure AI

deeptech policy

7 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

8 minutes ago
drugs

Girl Dies of Overdose

11 minutes ago
Sainik School Admissions

AISSEE Counselling

13 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen crashes out

Lakshya Sen loses to Qi

14 minutes ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

Amit Shah in Balurghat

15 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty ends at record high

17 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav during MI practice

Suryakumar on MI's mood

17 minutes ago
Taha Shah Badussha

Taha's Role In Heeramandi

19 minutes ago
Paris Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 prize money

20 minutes ago
Akhilesh Yadav

SP Manifesto

20 minutes ago
Gandhimati Balan

Gandhimathi Dies At 65

21 minutes ago
Hum Tum

Bollywood Rom-Coms

22 minutes ago
student

news

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Last date today to apply for AP POLYCET 2024

    Education8 hours ago

  2. Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

    Sports 9 hours ago

  3. Raj Thackeray Declares 'Unconditional Support' For PM Modi, BJP

    India News16 hours ago

  4. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  5. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo