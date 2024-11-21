Published 19:02 IST, November 21st 2024
Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals, PV Sindhu Exits From China Masters Super 750 Tournament
In the second round of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament on Thursday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu's campaign came to an end, while star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals with a straight-game victory.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen | Image: Asian Games
Advertisement
Loading...
19:02 IST, November 21st 2024