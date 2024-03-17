×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

Star shuttler Lakshya Sen missed his date with history after stumbling to a three-game loss against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the semifinals of the All England Championships here on Saturday, prolonging India's long wait for the coveted trophy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023
Lakshya Sen | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Star shuttler Lakshya Sen missed his date with history after stumbling to a three-game loss against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the semifinals of the All England Championships here on Saturday, prolonging India's long wait for the coveted trophy.

In a game of fine margins, the 22-year-old, who had finished runner-up in the 2022 edition, was marginally short as he slipped to a 21-12, 10-21, 15-21 defeat to world No. 9 Christie, the 2018 Asian Games gold medallist, after a 68-minute smash-fest.

Advertisement

"I am pretty disappointed with the result but, overall, the way I played, surely, I have the level to be there and win the big tournaments," Sen said after the match.

"I have been through some tough patches before this, but there has been lot of support for me in social media but I couldn't do my best today. I made some easy mistakes." Christie will now face fellow Indonesian Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Sunday's final.

Advertisement

Sen, who reached the semifinals of French Open Super 750 the previous week, has been on court for 491 minutes playing some nerve-wrecking badminton in the last 11 days and, perhaps, those gruelling three-setters might have taken their toll on him as he ran out of steam in the semis.

But those back-to-back semifinal finishes are likely to lock his Paris Olympic berth when the BWF rankings are published by April end.

Advertisement

"All the matches that I played were long so I could feel it in the recovery, in the next day match preparation. All of them were required to win for that particular day," Sen said.

"Some of the matches I started really slow in the first set and having a good lead but not being able to convert in the first setter. This is one thing I would want to close matches in two games." On Friday night, Sen had displayed great mental resolve for a stunning 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 win over former champion Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia to progress to the men's singles semifinals.

Advertisement

In the semis, it turned out to be a battle of smashes as the two attacking players rained down 350-plus kmph thunderbolts during the tight rallies.

Sen made an extremely slow start as Christie read the game well and took the shuttle early to dominate the proceedings. Soon he was 11-7 up when Sen sprayed one wide.

Advertisement

The Indonesian punished anything marginally short from the Indian and swelled the lead to 17-10 with another powerful cross court smash.

Another net error and wide smash from the Indian took Christie to eight game points and he sealed it with a winner.

Advertisement

The momentum, however, completely shifted after the change of sides with Sen taking more initiative to lead 7-3.

It was Christie who was making a series of unforced errors now.

Advertisement

One such net error and a wide shot gave a massive 11-3 advantage to the Indian, who made it 13-3 when he sent back a towering smash from the Indonesian with a backhand block.

Christie tried to change things but his errors held him back as Sen moved to 17-5.

Advertisement

A 379kmph smash took Sen to 18-6. The Indian even managed to play a behind-the-back return during a flat out exchange but Christie managed to win the rally and soon moved to 9-18, trying to break Sen's rhythm.

But Sen moved to 10 game points when Christie went wide and sealed it with a precise on-the-line smash.

Advertisement

In the decider, Sen constructed the rallies well initially using calculated strokes to keep his opponent at the back and opened up a 3-0 lead. However, Christie restored parity with three points.

Sen's ability to come up with powerful and precise smashes held him in good stead, and he was up 6-3.

Advertisement

At 6-4, the duo played a 63-shot rally, leaving Sen exhausted as Christie sealed it with a well-disguised shot.

Christie grabbed the lead with a body smash before moving to the break with a three-point advantage as the momentum shifted again.

Advertisement

Soon the Indonesian started unleashing booming smashes. One such razor-sharp down-the-line smash took Christie to 13-9 and he kept the four-point advantage at 14-10 with another body smash.

Sen dumped a flick serve into the net as Christie led 15-10. A series of smashes took Christie to 17-12 and soon he had eight match points at his disposal.

Advertisement

The Indian saved three match points before sprayed a shot into the net to dash all the hopes.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

9 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

14 minutes ago
Court seeks action taken report against cop assaulting people during Namaz in Inderlok

Actions Against Cop

17 minutes ago
Isuru Udana

Legends Cricket Trophy

18 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Myosistis

19 minutes ago
Encounter between the security team and the Naxalites in Kanker district

Naxalite Killed

21 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

21 minutes ago
The Goat Life

The Goat Life

22 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Release

24 minutes ago
Sonnalli Seygall

Sonnalli In New Zealand

24 minutes ago
PBKS new jersey

PBKS new jersey

27 minutes ago
The G.O. A.T Life Trailer launch

The Goat Life Event

28 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Stuns In Gown

30 minutes ago
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Cong MLAs Threaten Sukhu

30 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Heads To Concert

31 minutes ago
Lakshya Sen reacts after losing at the India Open 2023

Lakshya Sen signs off

32 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

35 minutes ago
Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton

Keaton On Ortega

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World10 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle10 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo