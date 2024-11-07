sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:57 IST, November 7th 2024

Kiran George Enters Quarterfinals of Korea Masters

India's Kiran George dished out yet another gritty performance to upset third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in a tough three-game match and progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian Badminton Player Kiran George
Indian Badminton Player Kiran George | Image: www.olympics.com/
