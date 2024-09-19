sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:45 IST, September 19th 2024

Malvika Bansod beats Kristy Gilmour to enter China Open quarterfinals

Malvika, ranked 43rd, toiled hard for one hour and five minutes before pulling off a 21-17 19-21 21-16 win over the the two-time Commonwealth Games medallist and world number 25 from Scotland in a women's singles round-of-16 contest.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Malvika Bansod
Malvika Bansod | Image: BAI
