English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

PM Modi hails Indian women's Badminton Asia Team Championships win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as "historical accomplishment" Indian women shuttlers winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships, and said the way our 'nari shakti' (women power) has been excelling in various sports is phenomenal.

Press Trust Of India
PM Modi lauds India's victory in Women's Badminton Asia Team Championship
PM Modi lauds India's victory in Women's Badminton Asia Team Championship | Image:X@BAI/ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as "historical accomplishment" Indian women shuttlers winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships, and said the way our 'nari shakti' (women power) has been excelling in various sports is phenomenal.

Anmol Kharb yet again performed when it mattered, winning the decisive fifth rubber to lead the Indian women to a historic Badminton Asia Team Championships title with a tight 3-2 victory over a depleted Thailand, in Malaysia's Shah Alan on Sunday.

The young sprightly group of Indian women's team, led by seasoned PV Sindhu, defied all expectations to come up trumps against two-time bronze medallists Thailand.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Modi said, "A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes." "The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in various sports is just phenomenal," he said. 

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 23:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

3 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

5 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

5 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

6 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

6 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ILT20: Dubai Capitals clinch the trophy

    Sports 21 minutes ago

  2. UP: BJP Workers 'Use Gangajal to Clean' Varanasi Intersection Where

    India News23 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA 2024: Prince William Arrives At The Red Carpet

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  4. Netizens say Rohit's declaration drama was a mind game to down ENG

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Two Officers, First Responder Shot Dead in Minnesota

    World39 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo