Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:33 IST
PM Modi hails Indian women's Badminton Asia Team Championships win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as "historical accomplishment" Indian women shuttlers winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships, and said the way our 'nari shakti' (women power) has been excelling in various sports is phenomenal.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed as "historical accomplishment" Indian women shuttlers winning the Badminton Asia Team Championships, and said the way our 'nari shakti' (women power) has been excelling in various sports is phenomenal.
Anmol Kharb yet again performed when it mattered, winning the decisive fifth rubber to lead the Indian women to a historic Badminton Asia Team Championships title with a tight 3-2 victory over a depleted Thailand, in Malaysia's Shah Alan on Sunday.
The young sprightly group of Indian women's team, led by seasoned PV Sindhu, defied all expectations to come up trumps against two-time bronze medallists Thailand.
Advertisement
In a post on X, Modi said, "A historical accomplishment! Congratulations to the incredible Indian team who have, for the first time ever, won the Women's Team Trophy at the Badminton Asia Championships. Their success will motivate several upcoming athletes." "The way our Nari Shakti has been excelling in various sports is just phenomenal," he said.
Advertisement
Published February 18th, 2024 at 23:33 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
ILT20: Dubai Capitals clinch the trophySports 21 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.