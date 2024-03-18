Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended 15-year-old badminton player Tanvi Sharma, who hails from Punjab, for her stellar performances at the national and international levels throughout the Badminton Championships of 2023.

Sharma has captured the attention of the nation by clinching a gold medal at the Senior Asian Championship held in Malaysia.

In a letter to the badminton player, Modi, on behalf of the entire nation, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the young athlete, recognising her outstanding achievement on the international stage.

Expressing his pride in India's sporting talent, PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to supporting athletes through initiatives such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

These efforts aim to provide world-class training facilities and access to global coaching expertise for Indian sports stars, enabling them to compete at the highest levels of competition.

The prime minister emphasized the inspirational role Tanvi plays for the younger generation, noting that her success will undoubtedly motivate countless aspiring athletes across the country.

By raising awareness about initiatives like TOPS and promoting opportunities in sports, Tanvi's achievements contribute not only to a flourishing sporting culture but also to the Fit India movement, he said.

While sharing her feelings upon receiving the letter from the PM, she expressed her immense pride and happiness, stating that the letter has filled her with a sense of honour and accomplishment.

Tanvi described the letter as a symbol of recognition for her hard work and dedication to badminton, and she vowed to continue striving for excellence in the sport.

Looking ahead to the upcoming international sporting events, including the Paris Olympics in 2024, PM Modi wished Tanvi continued success and greater achievements in her future endeavours.

He encouraged her to shine brightly on the global stage, inspiring others with her dedication, talent, and unwavering spirit.