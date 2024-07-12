Published 14:34 IST, July 12th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu Engages in Badminton Match with Ace Badminton star Saina Nehwal: WATCH
President Droupadi Murmu plays badminton with the renowned ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, showcasing her active engagement in the sport.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
President Murmu Takes on Ace Shuttler Saina Nehwal As She Indulges In A Game of Badminton | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:34 IST, July 12th 2024