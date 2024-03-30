×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:01 IST

Saina Nehwal lashes out at Congress leader for 'Women should be restricted to the kitchen' remark

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal on Saturday lashed out at Shamanur Shivashankarappa, veteran Congress leader from the state, for making "sexist jibe" at Gayatri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from the Davangere constituency.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Star shuttler Saina Nehwal on Saturday lashed out at Shamanur Shivashankarappa, veteran Congress leader from the state, for making "sexist jibe" at Gayatri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from the Davangere constituency.

Shivashankarappa, a 92-year-old sitting MLA from Davangere South, had said that Gayatri, wife of former Union Minister and incumbent MP Siddeshwara GM, "belonged to the kitchen".

Advertisement

Taking exception to his remark, Nehwal posted on her X account: "Women should be restricted to the kitchen – this is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. The sexist jibe at @bjp4india candidate from Davanagere, Gayatri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon." The 34-year-old Nehwal, who had won the bronze medal during the 2012 London Olympics, said such misogynistic remarks were upsetting when women in the country are aspiring to leave their mark in every field.

"When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would Congress party have preferred, I should have done? Why say like that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field.

Advertisement

"On one hand we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed under leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand Nari Shakti ka apman & misogynistic people…really upsetting,” wrote Nehwal.

Shivashankarappa made the controversial remark while addressing Congress party workers at Bunts Bhavan in the district recently.

Advertisement

"She (Gayathri) does not even know how to speak properly. She is fit to cook food at home," said Shivashankarappa, who once owned a franchise, Davanagere Diamonds, in the erstwhile Karnataka Premier League (KPL). 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Women Footballers Accuse Drunken AIFF Official of Assaulting Them in Hotel Room

Women Footballers Accuse

a minute ago
A special cell of the Delhi Police reached Patiala House court with chargesheet in NewsClick case with to submit its 8,000-page chargesheet

NewsClick Probe Deepens

2 minutes ago
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Live

3 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Nehwal Slams Congress

5 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

MI on Hardik Pandya

7 minutes ago
Grok

xAI's Grok 1.5

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Among 40 Star Campaigners of BJP in Karnataka

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal lashes out

8 minutes ago
AI chips

New export regulations

12 minutes ago
Mines

Govt issue notice

12 minutes ago
Rioters Vandalise KFC Outlet, Set It on Fire in Pakistan

KFC Outlet Vandalised

15 minutes ago
Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH's form threatens GT

17 minutes ago
petrol

What It Will Cost Now

19 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

20 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

21 minutes ago
Daniel Balaji

Daniel Balaji Dies At 48

25 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Is Harry Kane fit?

25 minutes ago
Discover Delicious Comfort Food at South Delhi's Hidden Gem

Discover Delicious Comfor

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. Power Failure: South Mumbai Plunge Into Darkness For Second Day in a Row

    India News15 hours ago

  4. BJP's LS Candidate Stages Road Blockade Over Detention of Party Workers

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Bride Goes Viral For Uncanny Resemblance With Radhika Merchant

    Entertainment17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo