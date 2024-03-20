India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakar won the first two men’s singles matches and progressed in the Swiss Open badminton here on Tuesday.

The seasoned Sameer Verma rallied to beat fourth seeded Brazilian Ygor Coelho 11-21 21-10 21-14, while Karunakar first won his match against Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga of Salvador 21-18 21-12 and then defeated Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Ji in the qualification.

However, Verma lost his next qualification match to Alwi Farhan 18-21 12-21.

In mixed doubles qualification, the duo of Sumeeth B Reddy and Sikki Reddy got the better of Brazil’s Davi Silva and Samia Lima 21-12 21-17.

In the men’s doubles qualification, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasa beat Natan Begga and Baptiste Labarthe of France 21-17 21-15.