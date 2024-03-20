×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

Sathish Kumar Karunakar advances in Swiss Open

India’s Sathish Kumar Karunakar won the first two men’s singles matches and progressed in the Swiss Open badminton here on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Varaiyath
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Varaiyath at the Iran Fajr International Challenge | Image:X/@TNBSLOfficial
The seasoned Sameer Verma rallied to beat fourth seeded Brazilian Ygor Coelho 11-21 21-10 21-14, while Karunakar first won his match against Uriel Francisco Canjura Artiga of Salvador 21-18 21-12 and then defeated Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Ji in the qualification.

However, Verma lost his next qualification match to Alwi Farhan 18-21 12-21.
In mixed doubles qualification, the duo of Sumeeth B Reddy and Sikki Reddy got the better of Brazil’s Davi Silva and Samia Lima 21-12 21-17.
In the men’s doubles qualification, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasa beat Natan Begga and Baptiste Labarthe of France 21-17 21-15.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:52 IST

