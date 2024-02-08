Advertisement

The wonder duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were inches close to collecting another accolade in their glorious journey. On Sunday, January 14, the Indian pair took on the Chinese pair of Wang and Liang in the final of the Malaysian Open. The match went down to the wire, where the Chinese prevailed with the score of 21-9, 18-21, and 17-21.

3 things you need to know

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chetty went down fighting in the Malaysia Open final

The Chinese pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang got the better of the Indian duo

The final score turned out to be 21-9, 18-21, 17-21 in favor of the Chinese

Satwik-Chirag's flawless run in the Malaysia Open ends on a sour note

In the clash between World No.2 and World No.1, it is the leaders who have got the better of their most formidable rivals. The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were up for the challenge but lost the Malaysia Open final by a whisker. The match went down to three sets, and in all three of them, the Indian pair had an initial lead over their Chinese counterparts of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. In the first game, Satwik-Chirag gave nothing away and went a set up with a convincing score of 21-9. In the second set, the Indians were again up but the Chinese came back just in time to force the third set. And in the final set, Sat-Chi had taken a huge cushion of 10-3 but on the day the Chinese found the comeback and the way to win the match.

The Indian pair had to settle for a runner-up medal, however, since they reached the final unchallenged, the signs are imminent for another glorious season. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will next compete at the India Open, which is scheduled to start on January 16, 2024.

