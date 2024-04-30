Advertisement

Seven Indian shuttlers, including former world champion PV Sindhu, have officially qualified for the Paris Games across four categories based on their Olympic Games Qualification rankings.

While Sindhu and ace singles men's shuttlers HS Pranoy and Lakshya Sen had sealed their Olympic spots long back, the formality was completed on Monday, the cut-off date set by international badminton federation (BWF).

As per the criteria, the top-16 shuttlers in men's and women's singles based on their Olympic Games Qualification ranking on the cutoff date book their tickets to the quadrennial showpiece.

Sindhu, the former world champion and a silver and bronze medallist at the Olympics, was placed 12th, while Prannoy and Sen were placed ninth and 13th respectively in men's singles.

The crack men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty was placed third at the end of the Olympic qualification cycle and will go into the Olympics as one of the best medal hopes for the country in badminton.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa made the grade after finishing 13th at the end of the qualification cycle.

The other Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand missed out.