Advertisement

Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand had to sweat it out to get the better of Hong Kong's duo of Lok Lok Lui and Wing Yung NG as they entered the second round of the women's doubles event at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament, here on Tuesday.

The sixth seeded Indian pair battled it out for one hour and 14 minutes to beat their first round opponents 16-21 21-10 21-18.

Advertisement

Jolly and Gopichand will play the unseeded compatriots Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa in the next round.