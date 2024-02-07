Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:49 IST
Thailand Masters: Jolly-Gopichand enter women''s doubles second round, to face Crasto-Ponnappa
Jolly and Gopichand will play the unseeded compatriots Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa in the next round.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand | Image:BAI
Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand had to sweat it out to get the better of Hong Kong's duo of Lok Lok Lui and Wing Yung NG as they entered the second round of the women's doubles event at the Thailand Masters badminton tournament, here on Tuesday.
The sixth seeded Indian pair battled it out for one hour and 14 minutes to beat their first round opponents 16-21 21-10 21-18.
Jolly and Gopichand will play the unseeded compatriots Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa in the next round.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:49 IST
