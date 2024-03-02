Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Treesa-Jolly pair bows out of German Open badminton

Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the quarter-finals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game loss to the Chinese duo of Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min.

Press Trust Of India
Treesa and Jolly
Treesa and Jolly | Image:X.com
The Chinese pair, seeded sixth in the tournament, overcame the fourth-seeded Indian duo 21-16 21-14 in just 41 minutes.

On Thursday, it was curtains for India in the women's and men's singles events.

While Aakarshi Kashyap had lost 13-21 14-21 to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was shown the door by Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 18-21 22-24 in the men's singles second round. PTI AM AM TAP

Published March 1st, 2024 at 23:24 IST

