Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the quarter-finals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-game loss to the Chinese duo of Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min.

The Chinese pair, seeded sixth in the tournament, overcame the fourth-seeded Indian duo 21-16 21-14 in just 41 minutes.

On Thursday, it was curtains for India in the women's and men's singles events.

While Aakarshi Kashyap had lost 13-21 14-21 to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was shown the door by Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 18-21 22-24 in the men's singles second round. PTI AM AM TAP