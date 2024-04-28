Advertisement

Isharani Baruah and Anmol Kharb shone bright as the Indian women's team entered the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup badminton tournament with a lopsided 4-1 win over Singapore in the second tie of group A, here on Sunday.

Asian champions India, who had defeated Canada 4-1 in the opening tie, produced another fine show as they recovered from the opening match loss of Ashmita Chaliha and went on to win the rest of the contests with ease to come up trumps.

It turned out to be a fine weekend for the young and inexperienced Indian side who were missing the big guns, but they displayed their skill and temperament at the big stage to win two out of two ties.

China blanked Canada 3-0 in another group A match and the result was enough for both India and their Asian neighbours to seal the quarterfinal spot.

With the twin victories, India are now placed in the second position behind China in Group A. The two teams will clash on Tuesday in their final group match to decide the top spot.

The 53rd-ranked Chaliha, who had outwitted Canada's Michelle Li on Saturday, found the going tough against world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min on Sunday, going down 15-21, 18-21.

National champions Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, ranked 67, then brought India back with a 21-15, 21-16 win over Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia in the first women's doubles.

Isharani, ranked 83rd, went on to double India’s lead by claiming a 21-13, 21-16 win over Insyirah Khan in the second singles.

The 64th-ranked pair of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker dished out a superb performance en route to a 21-8, 21-11 win over Yi Ting Elsa Lai and Zan Michelle as India took an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Rising star Anmol, ranked 258th, then sealed the tie with a 21-15, 21-13 win over Lee Xin Megan in the third singles.

Later, Shruti said the Indians did not bow down to pressure despite losing the first match.

“It was a very important match, because if we won this tie (vs Singapore) we would qualify (to the quarterfinals). So, there was a bit of pressure but in a good way. Even though Ashmita lost, she gave her best.

“It was then our turn to give our best. We were not very confident during our first tie but today we were more confident. The side courts have a little bit of drift but our court was fine,” said Shruti.

India have reached the semifinals of the Uber Cup thrice in 1957, 2014 and 2016.

Defending champions Indian men's team will face England on Monday in their second group C tie. India had defeated Thailand 4-1 in the opening tie.

Results: India bt Singapore 4-1 (Ashmita Chaliha lost to Yeo Jia Min 15-21, 18-21; Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra bt Xiao En Heng/Yu Jia Jin 21-15, 21-16; Isharani Baruah bt Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker bt Lai Yi Ting Elsa and Michelle Zan 21-8, 21-11, Anmol Kharab bt Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15, 21-13.