Published 10:49 IST, August 23rd 2024

Bagent leads Chicago to 34-21 preseason win over Chiefs; Bears' Coleman taken away on a stretcher

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' game against Kansas City on Thursday night, and Chicago went on to beat the Chiefs 34-21 in a preseason finale in which both teams sat nearly all their starters.