Published 10:49 IST, August 23rd 2024
Bagent leads Chicago to 34-21 preseason win over Chiefs; Bears' Coleman taken away on a stretcher
Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' game against Kansas City on Thursday night, and Chicago went on to beat the Chiefs 34-21 in a preseason finale in which both teams sat nearly all their starters.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday in Denver | Image: Bo Nix
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:49 IST, August 23rd 2024