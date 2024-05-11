Advertisement

On Friday, a Delhi court directed the initiation of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case brought forward by six female wrestlers. The court specified the framing of charges for criminal intimidation against Singh, with formal proceedings scheduled for May 21. Additionally, it mandated the framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the same case. The development comes as a relief for prominent wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshee Malikkh, who openly protested against Brij Bhushan.

Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia hail court's order as a victory for women wrestlers

The Delhi Police had lodged a charge sheet against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the verdict by the court, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia expressed their thoughts and hailed the decision as a victory for women wrestlers.

"This definitely is a small step towards victory. It feels nice that Brij Bhushan is being held accountable for the harassment of young female wrestlers for so many years. We will continue this battle until final justice is delivered and he is punished," Sakshee Malikkh told IANS in her first reaction.

बृजभूषण पर आरोप तय हो गये हैं. माननीय कोर्ट का धन्यवाद. महिला पहलवानों के संघर्ष की बहुत बड़ी जीत है. देश की बेटियों को इतने कठिन समय से गुजरना पड़ा है, पर यह फ़ैसला राहत देगा. जिन लोगों ने महिला पहलवानों को ट्रोल किया था उनको भी शर्म आनी चाहिए.

🇮🇳 सत्यमेव जयते 🫡 pic.twitter.com/3IBUKCfzog — Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia)

"Charges have been framed against Brij Bhushan. Thanks to the honourable court. This is a big victory for the struggle of women wrestlers. The daughters of the country have had to go through such a difficult time, but this decision will give relief. Those who trolled the women wrestlers should also be ashamed. Satyameva Jayate." Bajrang Punia wrote on X.