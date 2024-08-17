Published 13:20 IST, August 17th 2024

Adames homers and Civale shines against his former team as Brewers beat the Guardians 5-3

Willy Adames hit a three-run homer, Aaron Civale pitched six shutout innings against his former team and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Cleveland 5-3 on Friday to snap the Guardians’ five-game winning streak.