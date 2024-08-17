Published 12:49 IST, August 17th 2024
Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow
Los Angeles' third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow.
Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow | Image: AP
