sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 12:49 IST, August 17th 2024

Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow

Los Angeles' third baseman Anthony Rendon was removed during the fourth inning of Friday night's game against the Atlanta Braves due to a bruised right elbow.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow
Angels infielder Anthony Rendon leaves game vs. Braves due to bruised right elbow | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:49 IST, August 17th 2024