Australian second baseman Travis Bazzana taken by Cleveland Guardians with top MLB draft pick
A former cricket, rugby and soccer player who came to the United States to play baseball for Oregon State, the 21-year-old Travis Bazzana hit .407 with 28 homers and 66 RBIs this season.
An image of Travis Bazzana is shown on the video board after the Cleveland Guardians selected Bazzana, the first overall pick in the MLB baseball draft, in Fort Worth, Texas | Image: AP
11:37 IST, July 15th 2024