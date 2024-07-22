Published 11:35 IST, July 22nd 2024
Adrian Beltré, Todd Helton, Joe Mauer and Leyland inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Adrian Beltré, Joe Mauer and Todd Helton were pegged as athletic phenoms from a young age and all three lived up to expectations with their induction to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
- Sports
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Baseball Hall of Fame inductees Jim Leyland Todd Helton and Adrián Beltre holds their plaques at the National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, NY. | Image: AP
