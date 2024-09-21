sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:17 IST, September 21st 2024

Better than Babe Ruth? Ohtani’s feats make the superstar a legend even among MLB peers

If baseball fans are lucky, Shohei Ohtani’s greatness in the batter’s box and maybe even on the pitching mound could be on display for at least another decade.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Los Angeles | Image: AP
