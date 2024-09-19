Published 10:44 IST, September 19th 2024

Carroll homers twice and Rodriguez strikes out 11 in Diamondbacks' 9-4 victory over the Rockies

Corbin Carroll hit two home runs for his third multi-homer game of the year. Eduardo Rodriguez struck out a season-high 11 and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 9-4 on Wednesday to avert a series sweep.