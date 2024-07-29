sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 12:50 IST, July 29th 2024

Chapman, Soler each get 3 hits as Giants beat Rockies 5-4 to complete 4-game sweep

Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler each had three hits, and the San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-4 victory Sunday.It was San Francisco's first four-game sweep since 2022.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Matt Chapman
Matt Chapman | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

12:21 IST, July 29th 2024