Published 12:50 IST, July 29th 2024

Chapman, Soler each get 3 hits as Giants beat Rockies 5-4 to complete 4-game sweep

Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler each had three hits, and the San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-4 victory Sunday.It was San Francisco's first four-game sweep since 2022.