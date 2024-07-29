Published 12:50 IST, July 29th 2024
Chapman, Soler each get 3 hits as Giants beat Rockies 5-4 to complete 4-game sweep
Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler each had three hits, and the San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-4 victory Sunday.It was San Francisco's first four-game sweep since 2022.
