Published 10:43 IST, July 16th 2024
Dodgers’ Hernández beats Royals’ Witt for HR Derby title, Alonso’s bid for 3rd win ends in 1st round
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández won the Home Run Derby when he beat local star Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals 14-13 in the final round.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Teoscar Hernández, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, poses for photos with the winner's trophy after the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas | Image: AP
