Published 17:15 IST, August 11th 2024

Gavin Lux knocks in 3 as Dodgers get past Paul Skenes and Pirates, 4-1

Gavin Lux continued his resurgence with three RBIs, Teoscar Hernandez hit a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers got past standout rookie Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Saturday night