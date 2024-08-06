sb.scorecardresearch
  Hernández, Ohtani homer as the Dodgers beat the Phillies 5-3 in opener between NL division leaders

Published 19:34 IST, August 6th 2024

Hernández, Ohtani homer as the Dodgers beat the Phillies 5-3 in opener between NL division leaders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, Shohei Ohtani went deep in the eighth and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Phillies 5-3 on Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles | Image: AP
19:34 IST, August 6th 2024