Published 14:48 IST, July 20th 2024

Jake Cave hits go-ahead 3-run homer in the 8th in the Rockies' 7-3 victory over the Giants

Jake Cave hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the eighth inning in the Colorado Rockies' 7-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jake Cave
Colorado Rockies' Jake Cave follows the flight of his three-run home run off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Denver | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
