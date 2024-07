Published 17:55 IST, July 26th 2024

Jeff McNeil's single in 10th falls in and lifts Mets over Braves 3-2 for 4-game winning streak

Jeff McNeil hit a winning single in the 10th inning on a fly ball that fell when Ramón Laureano overran it in the right-field corner, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta 3-2 on Thursday night.