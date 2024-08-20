sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:37 IST, August 20th 2024

LA fan favorite Justin Turner returns to Dodger Stadium for 1st time as member of Seattle Mariners

Justin Turner returned to Dodger Stadium on Monday night for the first time since leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022 after a nine-year run that included a World Series championship as their gritty third baseman.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Justin Turner
Justin Turner | Image: AP
