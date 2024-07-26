sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:38 IST, July 26th 2024

Mariners finalizing trade to acquire Randy Arozarena from Rays, AP source says

The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a trade that will land them outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays in the hope of boosting their slumping offense, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Associated Press Television News
Randy Arozarena
Image: AP
