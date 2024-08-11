Published 17:32 IST, August 11th 2024

Matt Olson homers twice, drives in 6 as Braves snap 6-game losing streak with 11-8 win over Rockies

Matt Olson had two homers and a career-high six RBIs, Marcell Ozuna and Jorge Soler homered, and the Atlanta Braves broke a six-game losing streak with an 11-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.