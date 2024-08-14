sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:07 IST, August 14th 2024

Michael King, Manny Machado and David Peralta help Padres send Pirates to 9th straight loss

Michael King worked six scoreless innings, Manny Machado drove in two runs and David Peralta homered as the San Diego Padres beat Pittsburgh 3-0 on Tuesday night and sent the Pirates to their ninth straight loss.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
