Published 13:46 IST, August 17th 2024
Nimmo snaps out of slump with 3-run homer and Mets roll past Marlins 7-3
Brandon Nimmo broke out of his slump with a three-run homer and Jeff McNeil launched a two-run shot, powering the New York Mets to a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nimmo snaps out of slump with 3-run homer and Mets roll past Marlins 7-3 | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:46 IST, August 17th 2024