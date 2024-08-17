sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mpox | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | MUDA Scam | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 13:46 IST, August 17th 2024

Nimmo snaps out of slump with 3-run homer and Mets roll past Marlins 7-3

Brandon Nimmo broke out of his slump with a three-run homer and Jeff McNeil launched a two-run shot, powering the New York Mets to a 7-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nimmo snaps out of slump with 3-run homer and Mets roll past Marlins 7-3
Nimmo snaps out of slump with 3-run homer and Mets roll past Marlins 7-3 | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:46 IST, August 17th 2024