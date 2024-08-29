Published 11:57 IST, August 29th 2024
Ohtani and his dog share first-pitch duties before Dodgers superstar blasts leadoff homer
Shohei Ohtani has homered leading off the game on his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. He sent a 1-2 pitch from Baltimore's Corbin Burnes to right-center shortly after Ohtani and his dog handled first pitch duties.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani congratulates his dog Decoy after Decoy delivered the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles in Los Angeles | Image: AP
