Published 11:57 IST, August 29th 2024

Ohtani and his dog share first-pitch duties before Dodgers superstar blasts leadoff homer

Shohei Ohtani has homered leading off the game on his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium. He sent a 1-2 pitch from Baltimore's Corbin Burnes to right-center shortly after Ohtani and his dog handled first pitch duties.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani congratulates his dog Decoy after Decoy delivered the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Baltimore Orioles in Los Angeles | Image: AP
